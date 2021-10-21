David Gordon Green Offers Some Intriguing Details About Halloween Ends

When David Gordon Green delivered "Halloween" in 2018, horror fans were met with a fascinating sequel which looks at post traumatic stress through the lens of Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Although the ending suggests that Michael is killed in the fiery inferno of Laurie's house, he survives to keep terrorizing Haddonfield in 2021's "Halloween Kills."

The sequel picks up minutes after the 2018 film with the house still ablaze as Laurie, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) rush to the hospital to recover from their ordeal. Although Curtis recently revealed that she found it difficult to rein in Laurie's determination to keep fighting Michael in the sequel, since the character is still severely injured from the first film. That doesn't mean "Halloween Kills" isn't action-packed or gory, because Myers is severely violent in the film, although we're still wondering why the hair on his mask isn't burnt off during the fire.

Anyway, the next film in the modern series is "Halloween Ends," and it's slated for release on October 14, 2022, so there's a little while to wait until audiences see Michael again. Director David Gordon Green recently revealed some interesting details about the sequel.