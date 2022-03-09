George R.R. Martin Has Some Surprising Updates On Every Upcoming Game Of Thrones Spin-Off

May 19, 2019, will forever live in pop culture infamy as the day that HBO's once-widely beloved series "Game of Thrones" concluded its eighth and final season. By the time its credits rolled, the number of viewers that felt a sense of painful disappointment seemingly outnumbered those that liked what they saw, ending the program's historic run on the lowest note possible. In the almost three years since, "GoT" has fallen from grace in the public consciousness, but that's not to say fans have taken their final small screen trip to Westeros.

Only a few short months after the original show concluded, word got out that a prequel spin-off series dubbed "House of the Dragon" was in development. Based loosely on "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin's work "Fire and Blood," the story centers on House Targaryen and those who represented it centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones." The cast includes names like Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans, among others, and given that production concluded in February of 2022, the series should arrive on HBO for the world to see before the year is out.

For those eager to jump back into Martin's high fantasy world, there's a lot to get excited over from "House of the Dragon" alone. Although, per the writer himself, a handful of other previously announced offshoot shows are still on their way down the pipeline as well.