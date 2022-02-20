HBO's House Of The Dragon Just Hit A Huge Production Milestone

The "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" has been in the works for some time. The highly-anticipated show has some big shoes to fill after the precedent its predecessor set when it came to prestige television earning watercooler-level fame in today's TV landscape. "House of the Dragon" also has a lot to make up for, considering how universally hated the "Game of Thrones" ending was in 2019.

"House of the Dragon" will travel back in time about 200 years to the golden age of the Targaryen dynasty, a time when the family's claim to the Iron Throne was undisputed in Westeros. There will be sword fights, there will be fire, there will be blood, and there will most definitely be dragons. The prequel's teaser trailer, released in October 2021, teases a pretty and enticing take on game-changing events that set the stage for "Game of Thrones," introducing major characters onto the Westeros chessboard and all of their fates up in the air. The series will star big names, including Matt Smith and Graham McTavish, alongside talented actors such as Patty Constantine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Steve Toussaint.

For everyone who was mystified by the Targaryen lore in "Game of Thrones," the prequel seems poised to deliver what fans are hungry for. And, speaking of the fans, many of them will be happy to learn about the important production milestone that "House of the Dragon" just hit this week.