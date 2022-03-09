Chicago Fire's Daniel Kyri Would Like To See This Past Character Return - Exclusive

Fans of the One Chicago franchise — encompassing "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D.," all of which air on NBC — are used to seeing characters come and go, with both "Fire" and "Med" experiencing a few shocking exits this past season alone.

Those exits make room for new characters and storylines, like the addition of buddy-buddy firefighters Darren Ritter and Blake Gallo (Daniel Kyri and Alberto Rosende, respectively) on "Chicago Fire" — but that doesn't take the sting out of losing a major star. Take, for example, the recent loss of Jesse Spencer as Captain Matt Casey at the fictional Firehouse 51 during Season 10, which Kyri said has been "difficult."

"I miss having him around and I miss his antics," Kyri recently told Looper during an exclusive interview. "But it's understandable. He's got stuff he's got to do, and you can't help but say, 'I respect you and I wish you well and all the best and we're really going to miss you.' That's what's true. It's been an adjustment for everybody, cast and crew alike. He's got big, big shoes."

Despite that sentiment, when asked which former "Chicago Fire" star he'd like to see return to the show, Kyri chose another actor — one he's never even worked with before.