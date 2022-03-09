This Is How Charlie Cox Really Feels About Ben Affleck's Daredevil

When it comes to 2003's "Daredevil" and Ben Affleck's performance as Matt Murdock, Charlie Cox says he was actually impressed. But don't expect the London-born actor to say the same about the film itself.

"I hadn't seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role," Cox recently explained at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi (via The Direct). "[A]nd, to be fair ... I think Ben Affleck does a really good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock ... I don't love the movie."

According to Cox, the Mark Steven Johnson-directed "Daredevil" could have been something truly special had it not been so bloated with characters and clashing tones, which is an opinion that many fans also offered when the movie first came out. "I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused," he said. "They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated and it's two hours. So that was part of that problem." In contrast, the Netflix series took three seasons to cover all of that same material, demonstrating Cox's point pretty effectively.

In addition to that, there was a glaring issue with Affleck's Daredevil, Cox thought, though it had nothing to do with his acting: "The suit sucks!" Cox said.

Cox's version of Daredevil was recently brought back into the MCU by way of a "Spider-Man: No Way Home" cameo, while his archenemy the Kingpin returned in "Hawkeye" on Disney+. Daredevil's MCU future in Phase 4 and beyond is unclear, but he's almost certain to return.