Charlie Cox Knew Less Than You Think About His MCU Return In Spider-Man: No Way Home

While Cox doesn't have the full details on where Daredevil might drop in next, he does have high hopes that Peter Parker (who?) won't be the only hero Murdock will meet up with whenever he's called back to the MCU. "The one thing that being in the MCU allows that we couldn't really do with the Netflix stuff, is that I can now interact with other MCU characters. So, that would be really cool," Cox theorized, clearly showing off his inner fan, and making every other fan around the world get excited, too. "Crossovers is the thing I would like to do next. I don't know what that looks like, and I don't know what they're planning and all that kind of stuff. But there are some really interesting stories there that I'd love for the character to explore."

Another Spider-Man crossover is something many viewers would like to see, of course — something Tom Holland has expressed interest in, as well. That said, it's quite likely Daredevil will interact with some other Marvel heroes, first.

Naturally, there are many theories about where, specifically, Attorney Murdock could return to. Being one of New York's finest lawyers, he could be in line to go to court alongside attorney Jennifer Walters in the Disney+ series, "She-Hulk." Given the Kingpin connections, it's easy to see him appearing in the "Hawkeye" spin-off "Echo."

Wherever he shows his horns next, though, the man behind the mask has much of an idea of what the future holds for Murdock as we do. We should just thank the devil he's back.