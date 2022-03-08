Santiago Cabrera Talks About His Favorite Part Of Filming Picard Season 2

Santiago Cabrera has worked on plenty of projects in the past, but none have ever come with the same inherent name recognition as "Star Trek: Picard." It's a massive blockbuster franchise that puts him literally in the captain's seat, where he once again finds himself in the newly launched Season 2. During the screening and an interview session where Looper was present, it soon became clear that the blockbuster aesthetic was definitely a highlight of Cabrera's time on the show. As he said, "I just love my set. I love La Sirena. Being on that ship. Having ownership of that place."

But a set is only part of the equation. So much of filming involves co-stars, too. Cabrera went on to mention, "And then the cast, we've got such a good banter and a good relationship between the whole cast. And just those in-between scenes and when they put us all together — because a lot of the time you're in your own stories, you've got individual storylines — but when they put us all together, those are definitely the best moments."

It seems like as a captain, much like being an actor, the enjoyment truly comes from the people you spend time with.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" currently air every Thursday on Paramount+.