Mandy Patinkin's Next TV Project Is Officially Coming To Hulu

While "Criminal Minds" might be getting a reboot at Paramount+, Mandy Patinkin, one of the early stars of the show who was integral to the show's initial popularity, is all set to lead a new Hulu series. Patinkin's role as Jason Gideon, one of the founding members of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and a brilliant profiler in the CBS drama, had a huge impact in getting the audiences hooked on "Criminal Minds." Though he quit the show suddenly and within the first three seasons, it looks like he's not done with the crime dramas based on his involvement with "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem."

Yes, you read that title right. Back in September 2021, the streamer greenlit the new original "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" (per The Hollywood Reporter). At the time, Hulu ordered the Marc Webb-directed pilot of the "Knives Out"-like the show (as THR bills it), teasing the likelihood that Patinkin had landed his next big TV project. This is no doubt good news for fans of the actor who enjoyed him, along with Claire Danes, on Showtime's spy thriller "Homeland" for all of its eight seasons. For his role as Saul Berenson, a senior CIA official and mentor to Dane's Carrie, he was nominated for an Emmy four times.

If you were curious about "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" when it was first announced in 2021, we have an exciting update on its future at Hulu for you.