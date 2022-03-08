Mandy Patinkin's Next TV Project Is Officially Coming To Hulu
While "Criminal Minds" might be getting a reboot at Paramount+, Mandy Patinkin, one of the early stars of the show who was integral to the show's initial popularity, is all set to lead a new Hulu series. Patinkin's role as Jason Gideon, one of the founding members of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and a brilliant profiler in the CBS drama, had a huge impact in getting the audiences hooked on "Criminal Minds." Though he quit the show suddenly and within the first three seasons, it looks like he's not done with the crime dramas based on his involvement with "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem."
Yes, you read that title right. Back in September 2021, the streamer greenlit the new original "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" (per The Hollywood Reporter). At the time, Hulu ordered the Marc Webb-directed pilot of the "Knives Out"-like the show (as THR bills it), teasing the likelihood that Patinkin had landed his next big TV project. This is no doubt good news for fans of the actor who enjoyed him, along with Claire Danes, on Showtime's spy thriller "Homeland" for all of its eight seasons. For his role as Saul Berenson, a senior CIA official and mentor to Dane's Carrie, he was nominated for an Emmy four times.
If you were curious about "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" when it was first announced in 2021, we have an exciting update on its future at Hulu for you.
Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem gets a full season order at Hulu
After the success of series like "The Great," "Only Murders in the Building," "The Dropout," and many more, Hulu continues to churn out more original content. After greenlighting the pilot back in late 2021, we've learned through The Hollywood Reporter that the streamer has been given a 10-episode series order to "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem." The drama will have Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who served as writers on ABC's "Stumptown," on board as co-showrunners.
"Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem" revolves around the world's greatest detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégé, Imogene. It follows the duo as they try to solve a crime on an ocean liner, sailing the Mediterranean. The wealthy people on board all appear to be suspects, and it is up to Cotesworth and Imogene to find out the truth (via Variety).
Along with "Criminal Minds" alum Mandy Patinkin, the project also stars Violett Beane, perhaps best known from her role as Cara Bloom on the CBS heart-warmer "God Friended Me." Beane is set to play Cotesworth's protégé, Imogene. The original also boasts of a talented cast in Lauren Patten of "Succession," "Midnight Mass" actor Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou of the 2020 thriller "Promising Young Woman," and many more. While the premiere date of the series has not been announced, more details should be announced soon, so stay tuned.