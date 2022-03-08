Andy Serkis Vs. Michael Caine: Here's Who Played The Better Alfred Pennyworth

Within every iteration of the Batman legend, there's been a devoted friend by the Dark Knight's side — one sending sarcastic comments to an elongated earpiece, and serving up meals that rarely get eaten because the fella he hopes to feed is too busy fighting crime.

Over the past 22 years, we've seen four live-action Alfred Pennyworths come and go in different iterations of the Bat on the big screen. Now, Andy Serkis – the former Gollum and MCU villain – is the latest waistcoat-wearing ally for Gotham's protector in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." But when it comes to helping the last surviving member of the Wayne family seek justice and stop supervillains, how does he hold up against what many deem to be the best Alfred that's ever entered the Batcave?

Michael Caine appeared in all three entries of Nolan's revered "Dark Knight" trilogy, and his Alfred was among the most beloved characters in a perfectly cast saga. Alfred's asides about tangerines, his analysis of the Joker's motives (how many times have you heard the phrase "Some men just want to watch the world burn" in the last decade?) and his amusing criticisms of Bruce's exercise regime made him a welcome supporting star. However, does his title of World's Best Comic Book Movie Butler still hold up, now that Serkis has joined the fray as the latest partner to the iconic superhero?

Well, here are the most crucial points of each Alfred — ironed, pressed, and waiting to be compared.