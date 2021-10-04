Andy Serkis Makes A Very Bold Claim About The Batman

In August 2020, a trailer for director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" was unveiled at the DC FanDome event. The first trailer provided fans with a chance to see star Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader in action. The trailer concluded with a note that the film was still in production, which, at the time, implied that what audiences had just seen was only a taste of the final product. As a result, despite the fact that "The Batman" footage was out in the world, relatively little was known about the film.

One element of Reeves' take on the "Batman" universe is that Alfred, Bruce Wayne's perennial butler, will differ significantly from past onscreen portrayals in more than one way. "The Batman" version of Alfred is played by Andy Serkis. The Warner Bros. movie is Serkis' second time working with Reeves, following their work together on the director's "Planet of the Apes" film trilogy (via IMDb). Recently, The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Serkis in conjunction with the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which he directed. During the interview, Serkis discussed, to an extent, his work on "The Batman" and made an intriguing statement about the upcoming movie.