Why Ainsley Seiger Will Be Happy To See Dylan McDermott Leave Law & Order: Organized Crime - Exclusive

Back in January 2022, it was announced that McDermott would be departing "Law & Order: Organized Crime" in order to replace Julian McMahon on "FBI: Most Wanted," which, like "Organized Crime," was created by Dick Wolf. McMahon's last "FBI" episode is slated for March 8, while McDermott is set to end his tenure on "Organized Crime" tonight, March 3.

While Seiger didn't give any details as to how the Wheatley storyline will end, she did say she hopes to never see McDermott on the set again. "Not because I don't love Dylan, or because I don't have love for the Richard Wheatley arc or even the character," she said. "He's been around since the inception of our show, but I am ready to see Elliot be able to grow past this rivalry that he has with him."

That rivalry borderlines an obsession for Stabler, and Seiger is ready to turn the page. "There's something about Richard Wheatley that cancels out something in Elliot," she noted. "They're perfect foils in that way, which is beautiful to see on your television screen. I also am hoping for the best and rooting for Stabler, always. I want him to be able to move past this, and I want him to be able to thrive and flourish and not have to be constantly looking over his shoulder every two seconds to see if this bastard in a Prada trench coat is on his tail."

Season 2 of "Law & Order: Organized Crime" airs Thursdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.