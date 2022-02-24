Ainsley Seiger Talks Christopher Meloni And Dylan McDermott On Law & Order: Organized Crime - Exclusive Interview

We're really excited for Season 2 of the show to return. I know last season was basically your very first acting gig. Was it trial by fire, and do you feel like an old pro by now?

It certainly was trial by fire. It still feels a little bit like that, if I'm being honest. Not in the sense that I'm constantly as anxious as I was during Season 1, but in the sense that I still very much am learning. Chris [Meloni] joked the other day, I said something about wanting to make sure that I stuck the landing on my mark before I delivered the punchline. He was like, "Look at her. Three months in the industry and already she knows more than all of us!"

I am trying, at this point, to every day, keep a super open mind. What's refreshing and the most relaxing part about being the newbie is that being the newbie affords you a lot of room to make mistakes. It also affords you the room to be able to keep a beginner's mind, which is such an important concept for any actor. I actually don't know much of anything. It's way easier to stay present in the fact that I don't know anything.

Has anyone in the cast taken you under their wing and helped guide you or mentor you in any way?

This is also another really great aspect of being a newbie. I am surrounded by so many actors who are way older than I am, who have so much more experience than I have, and who are also kind and generous and willing to help guide me rather than being sticklers who are like, "Ugh, come on. Just hit your mark and say your lines." There's so much more involved in the process. It's always nice to know that people who are making these shows and who are involved in these shows who have been doing it for as long as they have been aren't jaded, aren't uninterested, aren't just showing up for the paycheck. Everyone really cares.

That being said, I feel really lucky to have a great relationship with Chris, and with Mariska [Hargitay from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"]. Danielle [Moné Truitt] too, I'll talk to her about stuff that's going on in my own personal life. We were about to start shooting a scene the other day and she leaned over before the camera started rolling and she was like, "Hey, okay, let me give you some advice. Next time this happens..." It's very clear that everyone really cares. I am very, very grateful to be going to work every day in an environment where I feel safe and taken care of by them.