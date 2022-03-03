The Desperate Hour's Naomi Watts Discusses What Drew Her To The Film - Exclusive

There are few topics that are more fraught today than school shootings. While they've become depressingly common since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, the news is always shocking and tragic. So perhaps it's no surprise that movies and TV have rarely broached the subject. That is one of the things that makes "The Desperate Hour" so unique. Not only is it one of the very few movies to explore the horror of school shootings, it does so almost entirely from the perspective of the character of Amy Carr, played by Naomi Watts.

Amy is a mother whose teenage son is trapped in his high school when a gunman starts firing. Watts turns in a visceral, harrowing performance that conveys every shade of emotion Amy goes through as she desperately tries to reach her child. It's another impressive performance in a career full of them. From "Mulholland Drive" to "The Impossible" to "Birdman," Watts has a talent for bringing warmth and sympathy to challenging roles. And in "The Desperate Hour," she's done it again, with a performance that's sure to make viewers feel as frantic and terrified as Amy does.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Watts discussed why she felt it was important to take on the role and depict her character in "The Desperate Hour."