Naomi Watts Reveals Why She Wanted The Physical And Emotional Challenges Of The Desperate Hour - Exclusive Interview

This performance looks really challenging. You're on screen, alone, jogging and distressed for almost the entire film. It looks physically and emotionally draining. What was the experience of stepping into the shoes of this character day after day of filming?

It was definitely a huge undertaking for me. I knew the physical side of things and the emotional side of things from the research but, yes, as you said, day after day, your body does break down. We discovered very early on that the best way to shoot it was to do these really long takes that meant I was covering two or three miles of ground and that I was doing 12 or 15 pages of dialogue. That all added to the chaos and the drama and the tension and the unraveling of one's emotions. It was more than I imagined, and I imagined a lot and I certainly prepared for a lot, but the body doesn't work in the way that it used to, that's for sure.

They had a physical therapist on the set, because suddenly my calves would lock up or I'd have a knot or something. There was this woman who was so fantastic, who would work on my body. If it wasn't with her own hands, it was with a Theragun, one of those things that's like a jackhammer that would beat out a knot.

This interview was edited for clarity.

The Desperate Hour is now playing in theaters, and is available digitally and on demand for rental or purchase.