Pat Sajak Has Strong Words For Hostile Wheel Of Fortune Fans

Over four decades as host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak has never been afraid to say exactly how he feels. Whether he's telling jokes on Twitter or sharing tales of enjoying more than a few cocktails during the early tapings of "Wheel of Fortune," Sajak does not hold back. The host has taken his biting honesty to Twitter this week to defend three contestants who found themselves trending on social media after taking a whopping eight turns to solve a puzzle many thought was rather obvious.

Social media users piled on after a clip of the contestants went viral, with the three struggling to see a puzzle reading "ANOTHER FEATHER _N YO_R _A_" as the idiom "another feather in your cap." Many mocked the contestants on Twitter, with some labeling it the "worst" two minute stretch in "Wheel of Fortune" history. Someone originally guessed "hat" and then began throwing out suggestions like "lap" to nothing but disappointment. Some viewers were "screaming at the TV" in frustration over Tuesday's episode (per New York Post).

Sajak has defended the contestants and detailed the drama behind the viral clip, and why people should have more empathy.