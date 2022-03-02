Mark Ruffalo's She-Hulk Comments Confirm What Tatiana Maslany Fans Already Knew
The whole of MCU fandom is no doubt feeling good this week, with the news that Netflix's long-cancelled Marvel series (including "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Punisher," and more) are headed to the Disney+ streaming platform in a matter of days. That's partially because there may now be hope that one — or more — of those shows might see new episodes somewhere down the road.
That road may be quite long, however, as Disney+ already has a robust slate of original MCU content, and seemingly ceaseless supply of new super-powered product in the works. Among the streamer's most hotly-anticipated upcoming series is undoubtedly "She-Hulk," which finds New York attorney Jennifer Walters unexpectedly going gamma and acquiring the same superhuman abilities as Marvel's own big green guy.
The show is set to premiere later this year, with Mark Ruffalo reprising his beloved MCU role as Bruce Banner aka the Hulk. He'll be joined in the series by the chameleonic Tatiana Maslany, who's stepping into the title role as Marvel's "She-Hulk." And it should please Maslany's fiercely devoted fanbase to know that Ruffalo has nothing but great things to say about his co-star.
Ruffalo thinks Maslany is the perfect She-Hulk
Mark Ruffalo was asked about "She-Hulk" by Twitter user @tatwalters during a recent red carpet event for his upcoming Netflix film "The Adam Project." And in a video clip of the interview, Ruffalo confirmed what Maslany's fans no doubt already suspected of the "Orphan Black" star's work in the upcoming Disney+ series, stating in no uncertain terms that, "Tatiana Maslany is freaking legendary as the She-Hulk."
Maslany was, of course, a fan favorite to play the role of "She-Hulk" in the new series, and her casting was celebrated as such when it became official (per ComicBook.com). If her co-star is to be believed, she's more than delivered the goods in her MCU debut.
Ruffalo didn't stop at praising Tatiana Maslany in his red carpet comments, however, confirming that "She-Hulk" will be another passing of the torch sort of series, a la "Hawkeye," cheekily stating, "I'm passing the 'banner' onto her. Yeah, there's some really good, funny, cool, long, long scenes between the Professor [Hulk] and her. We've never really seen the Hulk interact with people the way he does in that show. It will be really interesting."
Seems Professor Hulk and his protege will be sharing a considerable amount of screen time in "She-Hulk." And we should all be excited by that prospect because, well, they're two of the finest actors around, and two Hulks have simply got to be better than one, right?