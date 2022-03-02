How Vikings: Valhalla Creator Jeb Stuart Balanced Historical Accuracy And Creative Liberties In The Vikings Spinoff - Exclusive

Jeb Stuart is responsible for writing some of the most popular action movies of all time, including "Die Hard" and "The Fugitive," however, in a recent interview with Looper, he confessed that, while he was always a fan of historical drama, he didn't get an opportunity to participate in one until Netflix's 2020 limited series "The Liberator." And it was on that show that Stuart learned a lesson that became key to his work on "Vikings: Valhalla."

As Stuart explained, "I think one of the interesting things about ['The Liberator'], in relation to this show is that, even though that took place in World War II, the telling of those stories varied from 1945 to — I think Felix Sparks [whose memories of his wartime experience were the basis for 'The Liberator'] died in the 2000s — he told that same story multiple times and it changed every time he told it."

This exposure to the way history is shaped by the teller allowed Stuart to feel more comfortable taking artistic liberties in "Valhalla" as well. "We don't really know the full story [of the Vikings]," Stuart noted. "We know that Harald went on this incredible journey throughout his life. We know that Leif Erikson went to the new world. How did he do it? What motivated him to do it? That's the gray area that I've learned from these shows to enjoy, to play in, to research, to focus on that part of it."

Stuart also pointed to the example of Emma of Normandy, a character on "Valhalla," to further explain his approach. "When I started digging into what we know about Emma of Normandy, a lot of what we know is because she hired her own biographer and told her story," Stuart observed. "She came over [to England] as a teenager, and by the time she was in her 20s, she was one of the richest women in Europe. How the hell did she do that? That's not reflected in some of her biography, so there must be some good stuff in there. You try to dig deeper in that and when you [find out] there's nothing there, you try to play in the gray area, knowing what you know about the historical period of the time."

The eight-episode first season of "Vikings: Valhalla" is now streaming on Netflix.