Sony's Kraven The Hunter Has Found The Perfect Calypso

As reported by Deadline this week, fans excited about "Kraven the Hunter" learned that "West Side Story" star Ariana DeBose has landed the role of Calypso for the Sony movie. She has a theater background, with some of her most notable Broadway credits being an ensemble member in the original cast of "Hamilton" and portraying the lead role in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," the latter of which earned her a Tony nomination (via Broadway World).

After appearing in the Netflix musical "The Prom" and the musical Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!," DeBose appeared in what's proving to be a true breakout role in "West Side Story." In the Steven Spielberg-directed film, DeBose plays Anita, the role once played by Oscar winner Rita Moreno in the 1961 feature-length adaptation of the Broadway hit. Following in Moreno's footsteps, DeBose has not only turned in a compelling turn as Anita, but she has landed a best supporting actress nomination at the 2022 Oscars. Additionally, just this week, she became the first Latina to win a SAG film award (via Variety).

Alongside "Kraven the Hunter," DeBose has two other film projects in the works, "I.S.S." and "Argylle." As for "Kraven the Hunter," the Sony Pictures project is currently slated to premiere in theaters on January 13, 2023.