Vikings: Valhalla's David Oakes Teases Godwin's Character Arc - Exclusive

In "Vikings: Valhalla," the character of Godwin is imagined as a shrewd survivor, but actor David Oakes pointed out that, in reality, the historical documents that are available about the time when Godwin was alive shed little light on him. As a result, it gave Oakes plenty of places to fill in the blanks of the character. "There's very little we know about Godwin's father in real life. There's also very little we know about Godwin in historical records," Oakes observed. "There's lots of mentions of him at various interesting points, but we don't quite know how he gets from point A to B to C. What we do know a lot about is where his family history goes from that point on with his son and daughter. So, that's fascinating."

Given these limitations, "Valhalla" creator Jeb Stuart took the opportunity to imagine Godwin as someone attempting to correct his father's legacy. For Oakes, that offered the motivation to fuel an intriguing character arc. "By Jeb writing in this huge amount of correction that needs to occur to repay the debt is an amazing motivator for a character arc, which is great," Oakes revealed. "Also, for almost every single character to treat him like he's useless and worthless because his father was is a really good place, narratively speaking, to start from because it means that no one's expecting anything of Godwin. And I think that will be the mistake of a lot of people in this show."

The eight-episode first season of "Vikings: Valhalla" is now streaming on Netflix.