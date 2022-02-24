Vikings: Valhalla's David Oakes Reflects On The Intrigue And Expectations Of Earl Godwin - Exclusive Interview

You play an English character whose job in the early episodes centers on reining in a very young king. How did you conceive of your relationship with Edmund as a prince and then as a king?

I've always seen it as an avuncular relationship. I see him as an advisor who can suggest opportunities that may not necessarily be taken up on [Edmund's] part. It's trying to guide him in the right way, to bump him into becoming the man that he could possibly become. Whether or not he becomes that is down to him.

That's what's very lovely about how that relationship develops across the series. Not necessarily in the direction you might expect, but it is: "What are the best ways to teach this young man a lesson? A man who has grown up with everything in a court where he was provided with all the world's luxuries, how do you teach that man to have humility and caution and patience?" Which, if you're facing down an army full of Vikings, they're probably pretty useful things to have.

Your character is the only one who's willing put Edmund in his place. Godwin's managed to get to a certain level in the court that makes him feel comfortable doing that. How did you understand his position to be able to keep his real motivations close to the vest but still be able to say what he wanted to people in power?

From a character perspective, [Edmund and Godwin have] gone on a journey together. They've gone up to Mercia, they've achieved, they've listened to each other, they've spent a significant amount of time together to such an extent where a certain amount of trust has been manifested. I don't think he would be that frank with a young Viking king, for example, but there was a trust there.

I also think that Edmund is lost. He's just lost his father, his stepmother is semi-ruling in his father's place; he needs anyone to be there for him to give him advice. Sadly for Edmund, he doesn't necessarily hear all the advice that he's given and that ultimately leads to his downfall. The interesting thing is that in Episode 5, Godwin is still prepared to try and rescue him, try and get him out of it, because he has a sense of loyalty to him. That might sound strange to some people as the series develops, but there is a certain moral framework to what [Godwin] does.