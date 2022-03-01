Why Groundhawk From The Boys Presents: Diabolical Episode 3 Sounds So Familiar

Unlike the worlds of Marvel and DC, which generally show superheroes as platonic ideals of virtue and heroism, the world that Amazon has broadcast through "The Boys" focuses on the dark underbelly of that concept. At their best, the supes have their hearts in the right place but are still profoundly violent in how they achieve their results. At their worst — such as in the case of Antony Starr's Homelander – they are depraved fascists who could take over the world if they wanted to do so. That world is poised to get even larger as fans wait for Season 3 of "The Boys" to debut, because a new series, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on March 4. An animated interpretation of the world of "The Boys," it will hand the universe off to different creatives to allow them to put their own spins on it. This also means that characters who have yet to debut in live action will get a chance to show up, such as Episode 3's Groundhawk.

Groundhawk is a very unique-looking character, even by the standard of "The Boys," but he likely will sound familiar to many fans. That's because he is voiced by none other than voice acting legend John DiMaggio, whose IMDb page is practically a directory of fan-favorite animated shows and movies. With that in mind, it's time to dive in and take a look at some of DiMaggio's most notable roles to date.