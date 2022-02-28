Who Plays District Attorney Gil Colson In The Batman?

Though it has only been a couple of years since the project was announced, Matt Reeves' "The Batman" still feels a long time in the making. Part of that is surely because of the unforeseeable pandemic delays that dogged its production along with every other film and television project that dared to shoot in the hell year that was 2020. Even after production wrapped, the pandemic continued to wreak havoc on the film's release, with Warner Bros. opting to push the release of "The Batman" almost a full year from its original release date.

Thankfully, premiere day for "The Batman" is almost here. And aside from the thrill of getting a fresh take on the well-trodden Batman saga, the biggest reason most of us have been dying to get eyes on "The Batman" is because we want to see Robert Pattinson doing his Batman thing. In fact, perhaps more than any other factor, the casting of "The Batman" has made it one of the most intriguing superhero flicks of the last few years, with screen heavies like Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro lining up opposite Pattinson for key roles in the film.

You can count the actor portraying Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson among those heavies, by the way. Because in case you hadn't heard, he's being played by one of the finest — if frustratingly underrated — actors of the modern era. Here's who's playing DA Colson in "The Batman."