1883's LaMonica Garrett Tells Some Of His Favorite Behind-The-Scenes Tales - Exclusive Interview

As for Sam Elliott's character, Shea, do you think it was a fitting ending for him? How hard was the last day of filming?

It was weird filming the last days because it was scattered around. We were shooting out of sequence. It wasn't in order of "this is what happens." Then, people leave. "Hey, it was great working with you." Certain people would shoot their scenes and then the next day, they're gone. It wasn't really ceremonious like, "Oh my God, this has been amazing" and we could all hug it out. We didn't have a wrap party or anything because of COVID. It felt really like being in the 1800s, like one day they're here and the next day they're not.

It was sad ... you're putting on your Buffalo soldiers gear, which you've been doing for so long — six days a week for months — and to know this was the last day, it was bittersweet. I was ready to get home, but it was bittersweet. You don't work that close with people for that long and not become family, and everyone genuinely loved each other on set. It was tough to say goodbye, but that's the business we're in.

What's your biggest takeaway from working so closely with Sam? Anything learned from him?

There was so much [I] learned working with Sam. I think one of the main things I took away from him is, he's been in this business for so long and he's been doing it at a high level for so long and he still has passion and love for the art of filmmaking, the craft. Some people, they've been doing it a while and they call it in. They're like, "Yeah, give me the check. I'll go work three days. Doesn't matter what the project is, just give me my money and I'm gone." Sam, day in and day out, he was the first one there, while they're setting up cameras, talking about whatever shots we were doing that day.

He would have his apple box, sitting in the middle of the director and the camera people, and he was in it. When he was done shooting for the day, he would come back later to watch us do our scenes because he was a fan of watching actors work and watching all points of it. He loved being with the crew on set. He loved talking films and everything to do with filmmaking.

I don't ever want to get jaded. I haven't been doing this nearly as long as Sam or a lot of other people, but I want to keep that [spirit]. That's the reason why he's still making high level art, and the reason why he's still looked at how he is looked at — he's never lost that icon mystique status of Sam Elliott.