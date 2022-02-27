32% Of Yellowstone Fans Agree That These Are The 2 Least Likable Characters

Since 2018, Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" has been a series that prides itself on getting viewers invested in the various storylines and characters that have come across their screens over the past four seasons. Along the way, there's naturally been some resentment building up among fans towards a few of Sheridan's fictional faces, so Looper has decided to conduct a survey to see who's been the least likable "Yellowstone" character as of late — and the answer might surprise you.

Season 4 of "Yellowstone," which just wrapped up back in January, saw almost all of the show's longtime actors return for yet another round of Western family drama and rancher beefs, including main stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. When it comes to the future of "Yellowstone," what's next for the Dutton family and everyone else involved is ultimately unknown. But what we can talk about is who Looper readers have crowned as the least likable characters.