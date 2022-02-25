Frida Gustavsson And Caroline Henderson Celebrate Their Characters In Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla - Exclusive Interview

When we think of women from history, we often conjure images of ladies severely constrained by their circumstances. That's not the case for the Scandinavian women of Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," the spinoff of the popular series "Vikings." Although they live in a largely patriarchal society, these women are as capable as any man, whether they're hacking and slashing in battle or negotiating for the safety and security of their people. It's rare that a period drama includes such an inspiring collection of fierce women, but "Vikings: Valhalla" delivers them in spades. Chief among them is Freydis Eriksdotter, a well-known historical figure played by Frida Gustavsson, and Jarl Haakon, a fictional character whose creation was inspired by Viking women of the time played by Caroline Henderson.

Freydis and Jarl Haakon's paths cross when Freydis and her brother Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) arrive in the city of Kattegat just as the Vikings are assembling there to form an army to attack the English. As noble Haakon rules the city with assurance and grace, confident Freydis pursues her own vengeful ends, which ultimately results in her fate being placed in Haakon's hands. Yet instead of being at odds, the two women recognize each other as kindred spirits. Both devout worshippers of the old Norse gods, Haakon becomes a wise advisor to Freydis and the two form an inspiring relationship that helps Freydis flourish.

Gustavsson and Henderson imbue their characters with nuance and self-assurance, which leads Freydis and Jarl Haakon to stand out among the "Vikings: Valhalla" ensemble of larger-than-life figures. In an exclusive interview, the pair spoke about the joy of playing powerful women, clarified the origins of the character of Jarl Haakon, and discussed their on- and offscreen relationship.