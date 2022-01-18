Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla Trailer Is Everything Vikings Fans Were Hoping For And More

Plenty of people were understandably skeptical of History's first venture into the world of scripted drama television back in 2013 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Mostly known for historical documentary series like "WWII in HD" and unscripted reality series like "Pawn Stars" and "American Pickers," History wasn't always a channel where you'd expect to see medieval battles on a nightly basis.

However, that all changed with the March 2013 premiere of "Vikings," a Michael Hirst-led series focused on legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). The first season of the series was a smashing success among critics and audiences alike (via Rotten Tomatoes) and its continued success allowed it to run for six seasons before concluding in December 2020. While the story of Ragnar Lothbrok (and his children) has since concluded, it didn't take long for fans and creators to decide they weren't quite done with the "Vikings" franchise yet.

In November 2019, Netflix ordered a sequel series titled "Vikings: Valhalla" with Michael Hirst once again set to lead the series into battle (via Deadline). A first teaser for the series last September gave audiences their first tastes for the sequel and left many fans clamoring for more. With the first season premiere of the new series rapidly approaching, Netflix has released another trailer sure to excite franchise newcomers just as much as longtime fans.