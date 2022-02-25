Suspicion Stars Name Their Favorite Shows In The Mystery Thriller Genre - Exclusive

You can't star in a series like "Suspicion" without having an affinity for mystery thrillers, and luckily for cast leads Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Tom Rhys Harries, they're all steeped enough in the genre to know what it takes to keep an audience on edge.

In "Suspicion," which streams exclusively on AppleTV+, Nayyar, Henstridge, and Rhys Harries play Aadesh Chopra, Tara McAllister, and Eddie Walker, respectively — three of five seemingly ordinary British citizens who don't know each other yet whose lives are thrown together when the adult son of an American public relations magnate (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped in a New York City hotel.

Security footage reveals that all five of the suspects happened to be in the same hotel during the abduction, and when they all land back on British soil, both U.K. and U.S. law enforcement officials combine forces to determine whether the group was involved in the crime or simply were all in the right place at the wrong time.