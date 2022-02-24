Who Plays Kevin Lynch On Criminal Minds?

Nicholas Brendon's acting career began in the early 1990s with stints on "Married... With Children" and "Dave's World," as well as smaller roles in films such as "Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest" and "Psycho Beach Party" (the latter of which also helped launch the Hollywood career of "Man of Steel" star Amy Adams). Following those roles, Brendon's big break came with his ongoing role as Xander Harris in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

His "Buffy" part lasted the entire run of the series, and he made additional appearances in other media such as video games. Xander has, so far, proven to be his defining role. As recently as 2017, when Brendon was asked by The A.V. Club regarding how often he still gets asked about his role on the cult classic series, he answered, "It seems to be a lot. I think I'm maybe so accustomed to it that even when it's happening, I don't know that it's happening." It's an experience he still looks back fondly on, adding, "[Buffy] just felt like it was some sort of blessed, ordained project. There were so many times I'd just be on set and in this place of wonder, saying, 'Oh my god. I can't believe I'm a part of this show.' It was like a dream."

Following the conclusion of "Buffy," Brendon has remained a consistent fixture across the television landscape. His role as Mark Harris in "Criminal Minds" is arguably his most significant post "Buffy" role, but he has also appeared in projects such as "Without a Trace," "Private Practice," and "Kitchen Confidential." Looking ahead to the next few years, Brendon has numerous projects on the horizon, including "Dawn," "On a Dark and Bloody Ground," and "The Inspector Chronicles."