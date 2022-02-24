Bel-Air Co-Showrunners Explain Why Debating Real Issues From The First Episode Is So Important - Exclusive

In the premiere of "Bel-Air," Will encounters violence on the streets of West Philadelphia and experiences subtle classism from his Uncle Phil when he lands in Bel-Air. Meanwhile, he and his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan) get into a fierce debate after Carlton condones his white friend saying the N-word. According the series' co-showrunners, it was necessary to incorporate these things immediately or the show wouldn't be as realistic. "It's part of the promise of the drama," explained Newson. "The idea of, 'You're going to take this story and you're going to ground it and you're going to make it real,' we had to address some of those issues right off the bat. Will is coming from West Philadelphia and he's walking into this mansion. You've got to comment on class, you've got to talk about money."

Moreover, by delving into these issues, the show points to an important question that was never addressed in the original series. "You've also got to talk about this family where you wonder, 'Why exactly have you been rich on one coast and I've been struggling on another? What family secrets have kept us apart?'" Newson observed. "All of that is laid bare once you take this on as a drama and we had a responsibility to explore it."

So does this mean "Bel-Air" will address the lack of contact between Will and the Banks family? According the showrunners, that will be part of the plot as the first season goes on. "That's one of greatest pieces of inspiration that the sitcom gave us unknowingly," Brady revealed. "Why didn't they talk? No one asked that question in the sitcom, they never talked. [Will] met [the Banks] in the pilot, and coming into it, a drama asks the question behind the laugh or the smile to get to really what was at the root of the reason that they never spoke. We are going to explore that this season."

New episodes of Bel-Air are available on Thursdays on Peacock.