Bel-Air Showrunners T.J. Brady And Rasheed Newson On Adapting The Sitcom & Will Smith - Exclusive Interview

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was an international sensation when it was first broadcast between 1990 and 1996, and it's still just as beloved today both by those who watched the series when it was first broadcast and new fans who encounter it for the first time via reruns and streaming networks. Between its fish out of water set up, endearing yet hilarious characters, and that catchy theme song, the series continues to be as entertaining as ever. Given its continued relevance, it seemed impossible that a reboot could ever do it justice. Then, Morgan Cooper released a trailer on YouTube that presented a fresh new take on the series, maintaining its main characters and basic premise, but taking a dramatic approach to the story, which it set in the present day.

Just a short time later, the trailer was developed into a dramatic reboot and T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson came on board as co-showrunners and executive producers of the new show, which has a two-season order on Peacock. Brady and Newson have collaborated as writers and producers on shows as varied as "Army Wives," "The 100," "Shooter," and "The Chi." They've used that wealth of experience to ensure "Bel-Air" comes to the screen as a fully realized drama that maintains the heart and smarts of the sitcom while reimagining the characters and situations in a gritty and grounded 2022 environment.

Brady and Newson spoke exclusively to Looper about adapting the iconic series, the role Will Smith played in developing the project, and why it was important to dive into debates about class and race from the very first episode of the show.