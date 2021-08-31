The Dramatic Fresh Prince Reboot Bel-Air Just Found Its Lead

You heard it here, folks: There's a new Fresh Prince in town.

NBC Universal's streaming service Peacock has announced the lead has been cast for "Bel-Air," the dramatic reboot of beloved '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Actor Jabari Banks (his real last name, in a fateful coincidence) has officially been appointed as the heir to Will Smith's throne, as reported by Deadline. In an emotional video shared by Peacock, we see Smith himself reveal the exciting casting news to Banks, as the young actor reacts in real time, overjoyed.

Banks, a fellow native to West Philadelphia, has never acted professionally before, and we can't imagine a more exciting opportunity for a young actor than to get to step into the shoes of one of TV's most iconic teenagers. "Bel-Air" is hotly anticipated by fans of the original series, though this reboot will be quite different tonally from the classic sitcom.

What do we know so far about the upcoming show?