Matt Reeves Gives An Interesting Update On The Possibility Of A Sequel To The Batman
Though Warner Bros. and DC have done incredibly well on streaming, as evidenced by the resounding success of "Peacemaker" on HBO Max, it has been some time since they've made their presence felt at the cinema. Their latest release came in August of 2021 in the form of director James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad," meaning fans have been patiently waiting to see more of some of their favorite heroes on the big screen for months. Thankfully, their patience will soon pay off in a huge way when "The Batman" makes its March 4, 2022 premiere.
Under the direction of Matt Reeves, "The Batman" promises a revised interpretation of the Dark Knight's mythology outside of the DC Extended Universe. Robert Pattinson stars as the titular crime-fighter, who now has to contend with a mysterious killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano) in addition to Gotham City's already thriving criminal underworld. The likes of Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) will also factor into the story, rounding out this dark, edgy Batman tale.
Thanks to numerous teasers, unique marketing campaigns, Michael Giacchino's remarkable score, and more, anticipation is high for this fresh take on Caped Crusader's corner of the DC universe. Despite not seeing it yet, fans are eager to know if a sequel is in the cards — something Matt Reeves himself had some intriguing comments on.
Talks of a sequel to The Batman have come about
The United Kingdom red carpet premiere of "The Batman" took place on February 23, 2022, and naturally, Matt Reeves was in attendance. During the event, he shed some light on the possibility of a sequel down the line, stating that he and Warner Bros. have "started talking about another movie" (via Coming Soon). Still, he made sure to clarify that when he and his team put "The Batman" together, they didn't do so with that in mind. "You have to make number one as if you're swinging for the fences, and it has to be a movie that stands and lives on its own."
"I really believe in what we've done, and I'd be excited to tell more stories," Reeves adds, going on to mention that the world "The Batman" establishes won't confine itself to the big screen. For instance, TV shows centering on the Penguin as well as the Gotham City Police Department are on their way to HBO Max sometime in the future. Therefore, with all of that on his plate, and the fact that "The Batman" isn't even out yet, it sounds like Reeves is in no rush to get started on a direct continuation. "We'll just put it out in the world, and I'll try to enjoy this."
On the pages of DC Comics, Batman's world is incredibly rich, featuring numerous villains, supporting heroes, and locales that are all ripe for adaptation. Should "The Batman" get a sequel, the possibilities are endless as to where Matt Reeves could take it.