The Batman Theater Display Contains A Crazy Easter Egg

If there's one superhero who has a strong case to make as the undisputed king of the comic book movie, it's Batman. For decades, the Dark Knight has found himself fighting crime and saving Gotham City at the cinema, with such icons as Adam West and Christian Bale taking on the role. As of this writing, the most recent live-action Batman solo movie — director Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises" — premiered in 2012, meaning we're certainly overdue for a new one. To remedy this, "The Batman" from director Matt Reeves seeks to take the bat-baton in the very near future.

Over the years, each Batman-centric movie has found exciting ways to stand out from the pack. From the garishly technicolor "Batman & Robin" to the grounded, gritty "Dark Knight," filmmakers attempting to reinvent the wheel is the norm with the Caped Crusader. That holds true for "The Batman" as well, which will introduce moviegoers to a brand-new Gotham, occupied by dark, twisted versions of its comic book residents. Within this tonal framework will be an action-packed detective story, unlike anything we've seen out of this corner of the DC universe on the big screen before.

Bearing this in mind, a promotional theater display for "The Batman" has gone all-in with a crazy, true crime-inspired Easter egg.