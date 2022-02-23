America Chavez Actress Xochitl Gomez's Biggest MCU Influence May Surprise You

The plot of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" looks to involve the fabric of reality warping and bleeding into each other, with Doctor Strange potentially ripping through alternate dimensions and coming face to face with heroes and villains from other planes of existence. Sensing that he may need help, he taps Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a powerful wielder of chaos magic. Not only can Wanda warp reality around her, as illustrated on her TV series "WandaVision," the actor who plays her is reportedly a tremendous influence outside of filming scenes.

Joining the titanic apparatus known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be rather daunting, but Elisabeth Olsen helped Xochitl Gomez overcome her fears and apprehension. Gomez said of her co-star (via CBR), "She told me that Marvel really means it when they say they want your input. She said I should never hesitate to share an idea with them or give them feedback. I am glad she told me that because it gave me more confidence to put my two cents in whenever I had something useful to add. I am just happy I can say Lizzie Olsen gave me advice!" Gomez added, "I watch every move she makes. I loved watching her prepare for scenes because she's such an incredible actress. And she's just so cool and friendly; I really like her."

Considering her glowing accolades for her fellow co-star, it will be interesting to see how the character of America Chavez develops in the "Doctor Strange" sequel and how the two characters might interact.