America Chavez Actress Xochitl Gomez's Biggest MCU Influence May Surprise You
America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is set to make her big-screen debut in the upcoming Marvel movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The multiverse is a growing concept in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has been alluded to on other Marvel properties like "Loki," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and briefly in "Avengers: Endgame" when explaining the Infinity Stones and what may happen if they are removed during the epic 'Time Heist.' The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) reassures the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) that they will return the Infinity Stones to their proper places, but several unintended consequences happen, like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) escaping his capture at the end of the first "Avengers" movie and branching off into a new timeline.
That being said, different realities are now the new normal, and new hero America Chavez will probably have an immensely important role to play. In the comics, she has greatly enhanced strength, speed, and the power to take flight, but her most important ability — and the one Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will likely be most keenly interested in — is her power to open rifts in time and space which allow her and her comrades to traverse the multiverse. With "Doctor Strange 2" releasing on May 2, 2022, Gomez spoke about her biggest influence within the MCU on both herself as an actor and her character.
Xochitl Gomez's was inspired by Elizabeth Olsen
The plot of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" looks to involve the fabric of reality warping and bleeding into each other, with Doctor Strange potentially ripping through alternate dimensions and coming face to face with heroes and villains from other planes of existence. Sensing that he may need help, he taps Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a powerful wielder of chaos magic. Not only can Wanda warp reality around her, as illustrated on her TV series "WandaVision," the actor who plays her is reportedly a tremendous influence outside of filming scenes.
Joining the titanic apparatus known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be rather daunting, but Elisabeth Olsen helped Xochitl Gomez overcome her fears and apprehension. Gomez said of her co-star (via CBR), "She told me that Marvel really means it when they say they want your input. She said I should never hesitate to share an idea with them or give them feedback. I am glad she told me that because it gave me more confidence to put my two cents in whenever I had something useful to add. I am just happy I can say Lizzie Olsen gave me advice!" Gomez added, "I watch every move she makes. I loved watching her prepare for scenes because she's such an incredible actress. And she's just so cool and friendly; I really like her."
Considering her glowing accolades for her fellow co-star, it will be interesting to see how the character of America Chavez develops in the "Doctor Strange" sequel and how the two characters might interact.