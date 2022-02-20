Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Address That Confusing Peter Parker Plot Hole

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," starring Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, has been making a splash with audiences and in theaters since its release in late 2021. Although it has endured an Oscar snub, the latest action-packed Spider-Man outing has been smashing box office records — proof that fans are ready to see what happens when the multiverse opens up on the big screen. "No Way Home" is also the latest addition to the long line of action-packed films in Sony's Marvel universe and takes audiences along for an exhilarating and emotional ride while allowing them the opportunity to see their favorite young hero in a new light.

"No Way Home" has details from previous Spider-Man films weaved in throughout the entire two-and-a-half-hour experience, including the appearance of Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, both of whom have played Spider-Man in their respective franchises of days gone by. This Spider-Man storyline takes a darker turn when Peter Parker (Holland) must make his most sacrifice for the good of humankind. When the world learns his true identity, the young web-slinger (along with his loved ones) becomes a public target. His decision to have Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) erase any knowledge of him takes a catastrophic turn, with Strange's spell opening their world to the multiverse and allowing villains from the respective worlds of Garfield's and Maguire's Spider-Men to come through.

While the movie certainly lived up to fan expectations, there is one major plot hole in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that's been on the minds of audiences ever since its release — and it's finally being addressed.