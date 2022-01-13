Benedict Cumberbatch Addresses The Fan Reaction To The Doctor Strange 2 Teaser

It's been some time since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" debuted in theaters, with fans going wild for Tom Holland's third solo outing as the Web-Slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's not alone in his adventure involving the multiverse, because Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, above) helps him deal with some of the villains who are pulled into the MCU. It seems the Wall-Crawler just can't help but have bearded older heroes as his mentor. Strange's role sets the stage for his own sequel, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which is the next movie in Marvel's Phase Four release slate.

After the end of "No Way Home," fans were treated to the first "Multiverse of Madness" teaser. It shows the Master of the Mystic Arts find a ruined New York, which doesn't look too dissimilar to the doomed reality in "What If...?" Episode 4 — before going to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for help. Not only that, but the footage reveals the return of Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as well as newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who has the ability to punch her way into different realities.

But the most shocking moment of all sees Doctor Strange with an evil version of himself, presumably hailing from somewhere else in the multiverse. Most fans are assuming that it's the Strange Supreme from "What If...?" but that hasn't been confirmed yet. "Doctor Strange" star Benedict Cumberbatch recently opened up about the fan reaction to the footage, since there's been so much chatter about the sequel.