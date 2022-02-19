Patrick Stewart Has An Interesting Response To Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

Earlier this month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe stoked fan excitement by dropping a new trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" during Super Bowl LVI. On top of the action, it looks like the next Marvel film will be loaded with cameos from characters from across the MCU. In the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange," Benedict Cumberbatch will return as the titular magic-wielder formerly known as Dr. Stephen Strange along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange last appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which thrilled audiences by teaming Tom Holland's Spider-Man with actors from past Spider-Man movies. In that movie, Strange attempts to help Peter Parker by casting a spell that removed people's memory of him after Spider-Man's identity was revealed to the public, but the spell went awry, opening up the multiverse instead.

The opening of the multiverse may factor into an intriguing moment from the second trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The preview indicates Strange's meddling will have larger repercussions after "No Way Home," expanding the multiverse even further. In one shot, a handcuffed Strange is brought to a council gathering (could it be the Illuminati?), during which a familiar voice says, "We should tell him the truth." A second later, what appears to be a figure with a bald head is seen to the far right of the frame.

Does this mean "The X-Men" alum Sir Patrick Stewart will be among the cameos as Professor X?