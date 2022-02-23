Netflix Announces The Premiere Date For Ozark's Final Episodes
Warning: Contains spoilers for "Ozark" Season 4
It's barely been a month since Netflix dropped the first batch of Season 4 episodes of "Ozark" on the platform, and it's safe to say the whole of the series fandom is still trying to catch their breath over where things left off. Episode 7 ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger, with Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) closer than ever to finding a way out of their predicament, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) unexpectedly in the custody of the DEA, and Ruth (Julia Garner) out for blood after discovering the bodies of Darlene (Lisa Emery) and her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan).
That last twist will clearly serve as the catalyst for the carnage to come as Darlene and Wyatt were killed by the hot-headed new Navarro Cartel boss Javi (Alfonso Herrera), and it is indeed his blood Ruth is after — a fact that could obviously complicate Marty's and Wendy's own circumstances in dangerous ways. As far as cliffhangers go, this one was a whopper not only because "Ozark" fans knew it was setting up the series' final run of episodes, but also because they didn't yet know when those episodes would arrive.
Breathe a sigh of relief "Ozark" fans, because Netflix bosses have finally announced when the final seven episodes of the series will hit the platform. And they're coming sooner than we expected.
The end of Ozark is dropping this spring
"Ozark" fans should be delighted to learn Netflix isn't looking to drag out the series' end too long by holding the second half of Season 4 until late in 2022. Rather, they're gifting those episodes to us in a matter of weeks. That news came via a just-released teaser promo for the second half of Season 4, which ended with the announcement that the final episodes will drop on April 29, 2022.
As for what fans can expect in those final seven episodes, there really is no telling. On top of Ruth's vengeful quest, there's still the matter of the Byrde's horrific car crash glimpsed in the season 4 opener to deal with. Unfortunately, the teaser didn't offer much in the way of what's ahead for the Byrdes or anyone else. The only thing we know for certain is that blood will be shed in the coming episodes. And if the new teaser is any indication, Ruth will be at the center of the action. She is, after all, the one narrating said teaser, solemnly offering that her tale of cursed Langmore woe was ultimately fated to end in violence as the final shot lingered on her teary face gazing down at a gun in the passenger seat of her car.
It remains to be seen if Ruth will actually have her revenge, of course. And we haven't a clue which, if any of the Byrdes survived that crash. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.