Netflix Announces The Premiere Date For Ozark's Final Episodes

Warning: Contains spoilers for "Ozark" Season 4

It's barely been a month since Netflix dropped the first batch of Season 4 episodes of "Ozark" on the platform, and it's safe to say the whole of the series fandom is still trying to catch their breath over where things left off. Episode 7 ended on a doozy of a cliffhanger, with Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) closer than ever to finding a way out of their predicament, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) unexpectedly in the custody of the DEA, and Ruth (Julia Garner) out for blood after discovering the bodies of Darlene (Lisa Emery) and her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan).

That last twist will clearly serve as the catalyst for the carnage to come as Darlene and Wyatt were killed by the hot-headed new Navarro Cartel boss Javi (Alfonso Herrera), and it is indeed his blood Ruth is after — a fact that could obviously complicate Marty's and Wendy's own circumstances in dangerous ways. As far as cliffhangers go, this one was a whopper not only because "Ozark" fans knew it was setting up the series' final run of episodes, but also because they didn't yet know when those episodes would arrive.

Breathe a sigh of relief "Ozark" fans, because Netflix bosses have finally announced when the final seven episodes of the series will hit the platform. And they're coming sooner than we expected.