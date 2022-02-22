The Real Reason Casey Hasn't Completely Disappeared From Chicago Fire

"Chicago Fire" is one of NBC's hottest dramas, and it's part of the trifecta that makes up the "One Chicago" franchise (the other two being "Chicago PD" and "Chicago Med"). The series is a fictionalized look at what first responders in Chicago have to go through while fighting fires and saving people from traumatic accidents. As with any network drama, "Chicago Fire" is not just about what these people do their day job — it also deals with compelling storylines that tackle what happens when these characters are off the clock.

As a result, romance abounds on "Chicago Fire," with numerous couples getting together and then calling it quits as the series has progressed through its ten seasons. One of the biggest fan-favorite couples by far is Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), affectionately referred to as "Brettsey" by fans. Even though viewers have been waiting for this couple to get together for years, it seems they were destined to have a rocky romance. "Chicago Fire" hinted at a possible breakup in Season 10's fourth episode and then confirmed in Episode 5 that Spencer — and, in turn, Casey — would be leaving the show.

Even though Spencer has left the building (and by building, we mean Firehouse 51), series co-creator Derek Haas' recent comments about Casey reveal why the character hasn't completely disappeared from the show and teased a way for him to possibly return to the Windy City.