Chicago Fire Makes Franchise History With Its Newest Co-Showrunner

In a television market overrun with crime dramas and police procedurals, NBC shook things up a bit with "Chicago Fire." The series puts the professional and personal lives of the Chicago Fire Department staff on full display against the backdrop of the fictional Firehouse 51. Evidently, viewers have responded well to this premise, with the program still going strong well past its October 2012 premiere date. In fact, it has cultivated such a dedicated fanbase that it has become something of a contemporary to small screen giants like "NCIS" and "Law & Order."

The meteoric rise of "Chicago Fire" has been nothing short of history-making, and it's displaying no sign of slowing down. Now just beyond a staggering 200 episodes, the show is in the midst of its tenth season. Not to mention its spin-offs — "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." — are both doing well for themselves at seven and nine seasons, respectively. Suffice to say, creator Dick Wolf has developed another TV dynasty, and just as it's not yet finished telling its story, it's not done collecting historic headlines either.

"Chicago Fire" just enlisted a new showrunner, and their promotion marks an incredible achievement for the "Chicago" franchise.