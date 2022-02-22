Ruben Fleischer Discusses His Method For Creating Uncharted's Incredible Stunts - Exclusive

A movie based on the adrenaline-fueled PlayStation video game series "Uncharted" needs to deliver big action, and the recently released film adaptation of the same name doesn't disappoint. It's heart-pounding, visually dynamic, and — thanks to Tom Holland's charming presence as main character Nathan Drake — is often good for an irreverent laugh or two. Simply told, the action in the big-screen "Uncharted" is a feast for the senses.

Responsible for orchestrating it all is director Ruben Fleischer. While he has helmed several stunt-heavy films, including "Zombieland" and "Venom," Fleischer knew the action of "Uncharted" had to reach a whole new level. Luckily, having the video game as a guide, and a talented team around him, the director was able to create a series of visceral action sequences for the film that pay homage to the popular games while remaining remarkably cinematic.

In an interview, Fleischer spoke exclusively to Looper about collaborating with the film's different departments to bring the stunts to life, turning to the video games for inspiration, and what he loves most about making big-budget, action-packed films like "Uncharted."