Uncharted Director Ruben Fleischer Talks Adaptations, Action, And Tom Holland - Exclusive Interview

Were you familiar with the "Uncharted" games before you started work on the film?

I had played the first "Uncharted" game when it came out, and at that time, I was much more into video games than I am now because I didn't have a career or children at that point. I played the first "Uncharted" game, but then the PlayStation went in the closet. When I got sent this script, I was thrilled to dust it off — or actually get a new one because it had evolved much past my console at that time — and see where the story had led and meet all these new characters and see the degree of the action it involved and how cinematic it had become, and lent itself to a movie so perfectly.

How did you go about finding the right balance in the film between nods to the video game, which there are quite a lot of, and ensuring the movie still works as a movie?

I was lucky to be able to draw from my experience working on "Venom" and adapting beloved source material, and knowing that, at the end of the day, it has to work as a film first, because no matter how authentic the adaptation may be, if it's not entertaining, then it's all for naught. I wanted to make sure it worked as a movie on its own two feet without having to rely on any knowledge of the video game, which is a great story, great characters, amazing action set pieces, everything that makes up one of these films.

At the same time, you have to pay tribute to the source material and make sure that it does satisfy those fans. You can't take it too far off its course from the original material and you want to fill it full with Easter eggs and nods and other cues that let people know that we know that we share the same love for the source material.

Is there a big difference between adapting a comic book like "Venom" and a video game like "Uncharted"?

I think it's specific to the project. I don't know if the approach is so distinctive. I think that it just has to be true to what you're setting out to do. With "Venom," it was perhaps easier because superhero movies are such an established genre that audiences love, whereas video game adaptations have not had such a storied history, let's say. I think it was a little bit more daunting with "Uncharted" because there is somewhat of a negative association with video game adaptations for films.