Sebastian Stan Says One Man Doesn't Get Enough Credit For The MCU

Sebastian Stan recently spoke to Vanity Fair about his impressive career and the various characters he's played as part of his press tour for the (apparently apocryphal) Hulu series "Pam & Tommy," in which he plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. He gives a very charismatic performance in the series compared to his reserved stoicism as Bucky Barnes. When it comes to the MCU, Stan thinks Kevin Feige deserves more credit than he gets for steering the franchise and making sure the ongoing storyline works well.

"I just think Kevin Feige doesn't get as much credit as he deserves for being the genius mastermind for putting this entire thing together," he said. "Every single movie to me feels intricately kind of tied to something else and to another storyline."

The star also thinks many MCU movies should get more praise in general. "There's a lot to those movies I think that sometimes they don't get the credit that they deserve."

Stan makes a fair point, since the spotlight is usually taken up by stars and directors — although Feige is definitely a little more in the public eye than other producers. He's nearly always seen at Marvel junkets and red carpet premieres, and he's a favorite target of interviewers on the hunt for hints and spoilers. The MCU as a whole has grossed over $25 billion at the box office (via The Numbers), so it's unsurprising that he was promoted to Marvel Entertainment's Chief Creative Officer back in 2019.

Hopefully he keeps the MCU running for years to come.