98% Of Pam & Tommy Is A Lie According To Former Band Member

Since its announcement, Hulu's biopic "Pam & Tommy" has been wrapped up in controversy. The series depicts a more idealistic time in the mid '90s when celebrity sex tapes were not as frequent as they have come to be. This caused a perfect storm for Pamela Anderson (played by Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), when their private honeymoon video was stolen from their home. Many have come out against even the idea of such a series portraying this story. The notorious singer for the grunge band Hole, Courtney Love, defended Anderson's right to privacy: "My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma," she said in a statement (via USA Today).

Love's statement refers to how Anderson was treated by the press at the time. She was publicly shamed by many outlets, and according to Entertainment Weekly, she refuses to ever watch the show. The new Hulu series is from "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie, who was also criticized for his sympathetic portrayal of Tonya Harding in his previous film (via The Oregonian).

In addition to these factors, there is one former band member that has some strong opinions about Lee's portrayal in "Pam & Tommy."