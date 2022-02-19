The Real Reason Michael Bay Has A Problem With A Record-Setting James Bond Stunt

While most critics and moviegoers would stop well short of calling Michael Bay an "auteur," there's no denying that the "Bad Boys," "Armageddon," and "Transformers" franchise director has an aesthetic, ambiance, and artistic approach all his own. That said approach could best be described, literally, as "explosive," which hardly takes away from the unbridled confidence with which the director owns his specific style or the enthusiasm with which fans pour into the theaters each summer to see his films. On the contrary, such a description only adds fuel to his fan base's less literal fire. It's no surprise, then, that the man behind both 1996's "The Rock" and (lest we forget) Meat Loaf's most beloved music videos has a thing or two to say about blowing things up.

In fact, if one were a betting individual, and one happened to be asked to guess which title holds the record for largest film stunt explosion ever, one might be inclined to put their money on any number of Michael Bay projects. One might, for example, assume that such a record belongs to the gargantuan explosion in 2001's "Pearl Harbor." And one, at least according to Bay himself, would be correct. Unfortunately, Guinness World Records disagrees.

According to the nearly 70-year-old source of oddball achievements and awesome feats, that record is held by Sam Mendes' 2015 "James Bond" film, "Spectre." Unsurprisingly, Bay has some thoughts about the ruling.