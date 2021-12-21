No Time To Die SFX Supervisor Chris Corbould Talks Daniel Craig, Explosions, Superheroes - Exclusive Interview

From a tech standpoint, what's the difference between the Brosnan films for you and the Craig films?

There's not a lot of difference between them. There's not a lot of difference between Pierce Brosnan, the films, and the Daniel Craig films. It's more about what's in the script. In Pierce Brosnan, in "The World is Not Enough," we had the caviar house being cut up by helicopter. You know, in Daniel's films, we had the sinking of the house in Venice, and then the tube train coming in through the roof. It's more about what's in the storyline than who the actor is.

Can you talk more about what inspired the magnet elevator effect, and how that all came about for you, and the challenges?

I have no idea how the magnet-inspired lift shaft came about. It was something I think Cary Fukanaga and the writers came up with. All we had to do was drop a bomb in, and hit the ground, and do an explosion on the bottom, so I don't whose initial thoughts that came from.

For "No Time to Die," was there anything that you envisioned, that you had to cut just because it didn't work out, like some ideas?

There wasn't really anything we had to cut out. I mean, we built, on the DB5, obviously, there was the original revolving number plate, and we made an LED version this time, which just changed like an LED screen, which they cut out the film, so that's one thing they didn't use.

Can you talk more about the explosion at the end? Because that's such a pivotal moment, and how you kind of designed that, and how that works for you and your team?

The explosion at the end was a combination of special effects and visual effects. We went to Salisbury Plain, and we rigged up three massive explosions that were, had the same parameters as the bunkers in the film. So we did the three explosions, and shot them, and then the visual effects put them in, adapted them, and put them in, and married them up with Daniel and the scene.