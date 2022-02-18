Is Danny Ramirez The MCU's New Falcon?
"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe by officially crowning Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the world's next Captain America. In the series, Wilson is gifted a new flight suit from the Wakandans after John Walker (Wyatt Russell) destroys the old one in a fight. Armed with Captain America's shield, the new flight suit, and the stars and stripes costume, Wilson establishes himself as Captain America by stopping the Flag Smashers' attack in New York City and convincing the Global Repatriation Council to make better efforts to help displaced people.
In the series' fifth episode, "Truth," Wilson leaves his old, damaged wingsuit with U.S. Air Force lieutenant and intelligence officer Joaquin Torres before setting out to stop the Flag Smashers. When Torres tells Wilson he's forgetting his wings, Wilson tells Torres to keep them and takes the Captain America shield instead. This seemingly serves as a wink and a nudge that Sam is about to take on Captain America's role, but is it possible that Torres could fix the old flight suit and help the new Captain America from the skies?
Torres' background as an Air Force officer could imply some level of flight experience. Before Wilson joined the Avengers, he also served in the Air Force, where he originally acquired the experimental wingsuit (via the MCU Wiki). It's not clear whether Torres knows how to operate the same wingsuit, but if he does, there could be an opening in the MCU for a "new" Falcon. Here's what the actor has to say about it.
Danny Ramirez is staying vague about his MCU future
Danny Ramirez did not give a straight answer about any potential future for his character in the MCU during a recent promotional interview for his new Hulu film, "No Exit."
"I can't confirm, deny I do anything, say anything," Ramirez said during his appearance on the Phase Zero MCU podcast.
Ramirez's less-than-detailed answer takes a similar shape to what Marvel fans can expect from just about anyone even potentially associated with upcoming MCU projects: at this point, actors claim not to know anything until official announcements are made or films and television shows actually release, as fans saw with Andrew Garfield's long campaign to insist he would not appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
While it's been confirmed that a fourth "Captain America" movie is in development at Marvel Studios, no details about the film have emerged beyond a confirmation that it will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson's Captain America (via ComicBook.com). According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" showrunner Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson are co-writing the new movie's screenplay. It wouldn't be a surprise if Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres to continue working with the world's new Captain America. With Torres and Bucky Barnes seemingly Wilson's main allies as he takes on his new mantle, perhaps the three of them will team up again in the next "Captain America" movie.