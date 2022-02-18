Is Danny Ramirez The MCU's New Falcon?

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe by officially crowning Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the world's next Captain America. In the series, Wilson is gifted a new flight suit from the Wakandans after John Walker (Wyatt Russell) destroys the old one in a fight. Armed with Captain America's shield, the new flight suit, and the stars and stripes costume, Wilson establishes himself as Captain America by stopping the Flag Smashers' attack in New York City and convincing the Global Repatriation Council to make better efforts to help displaced people.

In the series' fifth episode, "Truth," Wilson leaves his old, damaged wingsuit with U.S. Air Force lieutenant and intelligence officer Joaquin Torres before setting out to stop the Flag Smashers. When Torres tells Wilson he's forgetting his wings, Wilson tells Torres to keep them and takes the Captain America shield instead. This seemingly serves as a wink and a nudge that Sam is about to take on Captain America's role, but is it possible that Torres could fix the old flight suit and help the new Captain America from the skies?

Torres' background as an Air Force officer could imply some level of flight experience. Before Wilson joined the Avengers, he also served in the Air Force, where he originally acquired the experimental wingsuit (via the MCU Wiki). It's not clear whether Torres knows how to operate the same wingsuit, but if he does, there could be an opening in the MCU for a "new" Falcon. Here's what the actor has to say about it.