Marvel Exec Teases A Tough Road Ahead For Sam Wilson In Captain America 4
As the world watches with bated breath to see just who is in and out of the big Disney+ Day announcements this week, one hero who is already set on a grand path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the newly appointed shield-swinger, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). After finally donning the stars and stripes as the new Captain America in "Falcon and the Winter Soldier," it was confirmed following the show's finale that Mackie would be set for his solo big-screen outing in a fourth "Captain America" movie.
Naturally, details are being kept under lock and key over what that will entail, but the most obvious question to ask is how can a soldier, who isn't as "super" as his predecessor, handle the title? It's a thought that has already been rattling around in the creative heads mapping out Sam's future, and by the sounds of things, it's only more challenging for the winged hero.
Marvel plans to prove why Sam can wield the shield
Speaking on ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero show, Marvel's VP of Production and Development, Nate Moore, said, "I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing, because, to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation." Moore acknowledged the issues Sam's going to face and how that will ultimately make him earn those iconic stripes.
"He's not a super-soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?" Moore asked. "I think it's fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super-soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."
The future is already looking incredibly exciting for Marvel, with new heroes in the form of Shang-Chi and a band of Eternals making themselves known recently. Here's hoping Sam can hold his own following the new promotion whenever Captain America returns to action.