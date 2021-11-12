Marvel Exec Teases A Tough Road Ahead For Sam Wilson In Captain America 4

Speaking on ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero show, Marvel's VP of Production and Development, Nate Moore, said, "I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing, because, to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation." Moore acknowledged the issues Sam's going to face and how that will ultimately make him earn those iconic stripes.

"He's not a super-soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next?" Moore asked. "I think it's fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super-soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

The future is already looking incredibly exciting for Marvel, with new heroes in the form of Shang-Chi and a band of Eternals making themselves known recently. Here's hoping Sam can hold his own following the new promotion whenever Captain America returns to action.