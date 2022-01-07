Andrew Garfield Reveals What Finally Sold Him On Spider-Man: No Way Home
With the web split wide open following the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," cast members that swore for months they weren't involved (but definitely were) can finally speak openly about their part in the most successful film of 2021. One web-slinger in particular delivered a fantastic performance in the lead-up to the film's release. After months of convincing denials, Andrew Garfield reprised his role as his Peter Parker, aka "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Of course, getting the former wall-crawler back in on the action was as much a task as it was keeping quiet about it. Tom Holland himself said that he was amazed that Sony and Marvel had actually managed to pull a few webs and get not only classic villains back for "No Way Home," but also Tobey Maguire and Garfield, as well. The latter finally spilled the beans he'd been storing for months to Variety this week about returning as Spider-Man, and what it was specifically that sealed the deal for him.
Andrew Garfield's Parker had some unfinished business
When it comes to the return of previous Spideys in "No Way Home," Garfield's is undoubtedly the most satisfying. Having last seen him mourn the loss of the love he couldn't save, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), fans always felt like his arc was unfinished. As revealed in an interview with Variety, it was the opportunity to gain resolution for his version of Peter Parker that swayed Garfield to put the red and blue tights back on.
In the recent interview, Garfield highlighted the moment that left fans cheering around the world, with enough collective tears shed to fill a swimming pool. "I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya's] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing." It's certainly a solid deal breaker and one that redeems not just Garfield's Spidey, but all the story left dangling at the end of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
Of course, that could change some time soon. With fans voicing their enthusiasm to see this Spidey go for another swing in the future, Sony may be willing to do whatever a studio can to make it happen.