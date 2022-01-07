Andrew Garfield Reveals What Finally Sold Him On Spider-Man: No Way Home

When it comes to the return of previous Spideys in "No Way Home," Garfield's is undoubtedly the most satisfying. Having last seen him mourn the loss of the love he couldn't save, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), fans always felt like his arc was unfinished. As revealed in an interview with Variety, it was the opportunity to gain resolution for his version of Peter Parker that swayed Garfield to put the red and blue tights back on.

In the recent interview, Garfield highlighted the moment that left fans cheering around the world, with enough collective tears shed to fill a swimming pool. "I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya's] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing." It's certainly a solid deal breaker and one that redeems not just Garfield's Spidey, but all the story left dangling at the end of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Of course, that could change some time soon. With fans voicing their enthusiasm to see this Spidey go for another swing in the future, Sony may be willing to do whatever a studio can to make it happen.