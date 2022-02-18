Misha Collins Reveals Why Jensen Ackles Roasted Him For His Burger Scenes On Supernatural - Exclusive

Anyone who's watched a single episode of the 15-season series "Supernatural" has a pretty good idea just how much the show's actors had to eat onscreen. Seriously, Jensen Ackles' character Dean Winchester is rarely shown without his face full of some kind of greasy food. During the episode "Mystery Spot," he even dies via burrito. Sure, it's a blip on the radar compared to the character's never-ending deaths in the series, but it's there nonetheless.

In contrast to Dean's ravenous appetite, Angel of the Lord Castiel (Misha Collins) isn't particularly known for his food consumption — that is, until the Season 5 episode "My Bloody Valentine." If there's any entity that could give an angel a serious hankering for burgers, it's one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse: Famine. Yet, given Castiel's lack of appetite elsewhere in the series, actor Misha Collins wasn't exactly prepared for the copious amounts of burger he had to ingest for that one episode — and didn't know that you're not supposed to actually swallow food while on set in Hollywood.

The "Roadfood" host spoke to Looper's sister site, Mashed, for an exclusive interview where Collins dished on his infamous burger scenes and revealed how Jensen Ackles roasted him while filming the episode.